Anemoi International Ltd: id4 AG

Anemoi International Ltd Anemoi International Ltd (Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN) (Anemoi, AMOI or the Company) The Company announces that Sebastien Lalande has ceased to be a director and employee of the Companys subsidiary, id4 AG. END Investor Enquiries: Anemoi International Ltd enquiries@anemoi-international.com www.anemoi-international.com