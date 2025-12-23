Anemoi International Ltd: KYC/AML subsidiary id4 signs new reseller contract

Anemoi International Ltd

Trading Update – The Company’s KYC/AML subsidiary id4 signs new reseller contract

ID4 AG signs an exclusive 5-year reseller agreement with a leading Swiss outsourcing services provider for pension and insurance brokers.

The Company is pleased to announce the signing of a five-year exclusive reseller agreement between its subsidiary ID4 AG (“ID4”), a globally recognised RegTech leader in Client Lifecycle Management (CLM), and a Swiss outsourcing services provider for pension and insurance brokers.

Under the agreement, the partner will distribute ID4pension, ID4’s best-in-class SaaS suite dedicated to the private pension market, estimated at CHF 154 billion in client assets, according to Verein Vorsorge Schweiz (VVS), the association representing foundations holding the private pension assets in Switzerland. The exclusivity covers the full distribution of ID4pension solutions across Switzerland, strengthening ID4’s market position as a key technology enabler for the digital transformation of private pension assets.

ID4pension is designed to streamline the entire lifecycle of private pension clients—from the client asset search, valuation, asset transfer, and grouping —automating complex workflows and enabling financial advisor and broker firms to deliver faster, fully compliant, and more personalised services.

This partnership provides ID4 with direct access to the extensive Swiss private pension ecosystem and accelerates its strategic expansion into the wealth and retirement planning sectors. By combining the partner’s strong market presence with ID4’s proven RegTech and CLM capabilities, the collaboration creates a new standard for the digitalisation of pension client management.

“This exclusive reseller agreement marks a major milestone in ID4’s revised strategy to drive indirect sales through value-added resellers, further confirming our expansion beyond traditional financial institutions into the fast-growing private pension and wealth markets.” commented Emmanuel Nay, CEO of ID4. This is now the second reseller contract that id4 has entered into in the past three months in the Swiss market alone and the third in total. Id4 will, in a next phase, seek to expand its reseller network beyond Switzerland into other European countries.

With this agreement, ID4 strengthens its recurring-revenue base and supports its long-term growth objective of becoming the leading Swiss digital platform for Client Lifecycle Management in the private pension space.

END



Note to Editors:

About ID4

www.id4clm.com

ID4 AG is a Swiss RegTech company providing digital solutions for Client Lifecycle Management (CLM) in the financial industry. Its modular SaaS platform helps automate compliance processes, including Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Know Your Customer (KYC), client onboarding, and monitoring, improving efficiency and regulatory alignment. Trusted by wealth managers, financial advisors, pension funds and other regulated institutions, id4 AG supports digital transformation with flexible, client-centric tools recognized for innovation and usability in the RegTech space.