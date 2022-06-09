|
09.06.2022 16:13:25
Anemoi International Ltd: Notice of AGM
|
Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI)
NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (the Meeting) of Anemoi International Ltd (the Company) will be held at Anjuna, 28 Avenue de la Liberté, 06360 Eze, France on 28 June 2022 at 10.30 am (CEST) for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following simple resolutions:
Dated 9 June 2022
By Order of the Board
Notes
The Board encourages all shareholders to vote. Shareholders will find a Proxy form, online, in the Investor Relations section under the Reports and Documents menu. In the event that you hold your interest in Anemoi International Ltd in CREST and wish to vote, but are not expecting to use the CREST electronic proxy appointment service as set out in notes 4, 5, 6 and 7 above, you will need to contact your custodian or nominee (bank, broker, fund manager for example). Alternatively, for further information or assistance in voting you can contact Link Group on +44 (0)371 664 0300 Monday to Friday between 0900 and 1730. Call charges will vary by provider.
|ISIN:
|VGG0419A1057
|Category Code:
|NOA
|TIDM:
|AMOI
|LEI Code:
|213800MIKNEVN81JIR76
|Sequence No.:
|167332
|EQS News ID:
|1372393
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Anemoi International Limited Registered Shs
|0,02
|-19,40%
