13.12.2022 19:49:34

Anemoi International Ltd: Resignation of auditor

Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI)
Anemoi International Ltd: Resignation of auditor

13-Dec-2022 / 18:49 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Anemoi International Ltd

 

Anemoi International Ltd

(Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN)

(Anemoi, AMOI or the Company)

Resignation of Auditor

 

The Company announces the resignation of Jeffreys Henry LLP ("Jeffreys Henry") as auditors to the Company.  Section 519 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Act") requires Jeffreys Henry to send a statement of the reasons for ceasing to hold office.  They have stated that in accordance with Section 519 of the Act, they are ceasing to hold office due to the following reason:

 

"Jeffreys Henry LLP have resigned as auditor on the grounds that the firm has taken the decision not to register as an auditor eligible to undertake Public Interest Entity audits."

 

There are no circumstances connected with Jeffreys Henry ceasing to hold office as auditor which they consider should be brought to the attention of the Company's members or creditors. 

 

The appointment of a new auditor will be announced in due course following the completion of the appointment process.

 

END

Investor Enquiries:

 

Anemoi International Ltd

enquiries@anemoi-international.com

 

 

www.anemoi-international.com

 
ISIN: VGG0419A1057
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: AMOI
LEI Code: 213800MIKNEVN81JIR76
Sequence No.: 208378
EQS News ID: 1512245

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1512245&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Anemoi International Limited Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Anemoi International Limited Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Anemoi International Limited Registered Shs 0,01 0,00% Anemoi International Limited Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Verbraucherpreise weisen auf abnehmende Inflationsdynamik hin: ATX und DAX schließen im Plus -- Wall Street letztlich in Grün -- Börsen in Asien letztlich höher
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es im Dienstagshandel aufwärts. Der DAX schloss ebenfalls mit Aufschlägen. Die US-Anleger feierten den geringer als befürchtet ausgefallenen Verbraucherpreisanstieg und kauften kräftig zu. In Fernost zeigten sich die Anleger mehrheitlich freundlich gestimmt.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen