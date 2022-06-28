|
28.06.2022 16:38:01
Anemoi International Ltd: Result of AGM
|
Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI)
Anemoi International Ltd
(Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN)
("Anemoi" or the "Company")
Result of AGM
Anemoi held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 28 June 2022. All resolutions set out in the AGM notice sent to shareholders dated 9 June 2022 were duly passed with 100% of votes cast.
The Chairman of the Company did not vote his shares in the Company.
Note to Editors:
Anemoi International Ltd, incorporated and registered in the BVI, is a holding company with various interests across a number of industries.
|ISIN:
|VGG0419A1057
|Category Code:
|AGM
|TIDM:
|AMOI
|LEI Code:
|213800MIKNEVN81JIR76
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|171249
|EQS News ID:
|1385847
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
