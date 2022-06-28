Anemoi International Ltd: Result of AGM

Anemoi International Ltd

(Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN)

("Anemoi" or the "Company")

Result of AGM

Anemoi held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 28 June 2022. All resolutions set out in the AGM notice sent to shareholders dated 9 June 2022 were duly passed with 100% of votes cast.

The Chairman of the Company did not vote his shares in the Company.

Anemoi International Ltd, incorporated and registered in the BVI, is a holding company with various interests across a number of industries.