28.06.2022 16:38:01

Anemoi International Ltd: Result of AGM

Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI)
Anemoi International Ltd: Result of AGM

28-Jun-2022 / 15:38 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Anemoi International Ltd

(Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN)

("Anemoi" or the "Company")

Result of AGM

Anemoi held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 28 June 2022. All resolutions set out in the AGM notice sent to shareholders dated 9 June 2022 were duly passed with 100% of votes cast.

The Chairman of the Company did not vote his shares in the Company.

 

Enquiries:
  •  

Anemoi International Ltd

 

Duncan Soukup (Executive Chairman)

+33 (0)6 78 63 26 89

www.anemoi-international.com  

Note to Editors:

Anemoi International Ltd, incorporated and registered in the BVI, is a holding company with various interests across a number of industries.
ISIN: VGG0419A1057
Category Code: AGM
TIDM: AMOI
LEI Code: 213800MIKNEVN81JIR76
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 171249
EQS News ID: 1385847

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

