Anemoi International Aktie

Anemoi International für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QEB6 / ISIN: VGG0419A1057

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17.06.2026 16:30:06

Anemoi International Ltd: Results of AGM

Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI)
Anemoi International Ltd: Results of AGM

17-Jun-2026 / 15:30 GMT/BST

Anemoi International Ltd

(Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN)

("Anemoi" or the "Company")

 

Results of AGM

 

The Company held its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) on 17 June 2026. All resolutions set out in the AGM notice previously published were duly passed with over 99% of all votes cast.

 

 

END

 

 

Enquiries:
  •  

Anemoi International Ltd

enquiries@anemoi-international.com

 

www.anemoi-international.com  

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: VGG0419A1057
Category Code: RAG
TIDM: AMOI
LEI Code: 213800MIKNEVN81JIR76
Sequence No.: 432158
EQS News ID: 2348418

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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