02.05.2023 08:47:29
Anemoi International Ltd: Temporary Suspension
Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI)
Anemoi International Ltd
Anemoi International Ltd
(Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN)
(Anemoi, AMOI or the Company)
Temporary Suspension of Listing
Following the Companys announcement dated 19th April 2023, the listing of the under-mentioned securities has been temporarily suspended on the standard list of the main market from 02/05/2023 at 7:30am, pending publication of the Company's annual audited accounts.
Ordinary USD0.001 (DI)
ISIN: VGG0419A1057
The Company will update the market in due course as to the date of publication of audited accounts.
END
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|VGG0419A1057
|Category Code:
|SUS
|TIDM:
|AMOI
|LEI Code:
|213800MIKNEVN81JIR76
|Sequence No.:
|240526
|EQS News ID:
|1621391
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
