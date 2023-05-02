02.05.2023 08:47:29

Anemoi International Ltd: Temporary Suspension

02-May-2023 / 07:47 GMT/BST

(Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN)

Temporary Suspension of Listing

 

Following the Companys announcement dated 19th April 2023, the listing of the under-mentioned securities has been temporarily suspended on the standard list of the main market from 02/05/2023 at 7:30am, pending publication of the Company's annual audited accounts.

Ordinary USD0.001 (DI)

ISIN: VGG0419A1057

The Company will update the market in due course as to the date of publication of audited accounts.

END

 

Investor Enquiries:

 

Anemoi International Ltd

enquiries@anemoi-international.com

 

 

www.anemoi-international.com

 


ISIN: VGG0419A1057
Category Code: SUS
TIDM: AMOI
LEI Code: 213800MIKNEVN81JIR76
Sequence No.: 240526
EQS News ID: 1621391

 
