|
22.04.2022 17:13:11
Anemoi International Ltd: TR1
|
Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI)
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
|ISIN:
|VGG0419A1057
|Category Code:
|HOL
|TIDM:
|AMOI
|LEI Code:
|213800MIKNEVN81JIR76
|Sequence No.:
|157141
|EQS News ID:
|1333503
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Anemoi International Limited Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
22.04.22
|Anemoi International Ltd: TR1 (EQS Group)
|
22.04.22
|Anemoi International Ltd : TR1 (Investegate)
|
30.03.22
|Anemoi International Ltd: TR1 (EQS Group)
|
30.03.22
|Anemoi International Ltd : TR1 (Investegate)
|
28.02.22
|Anemoi International Ltd: TST-Trading Statement (EQS Group)
|
28.02.22
|Anemoi International Ltd : TST-Trading Statement (Investegate)
|
31.01.22
|Hardman & Co Research: Initiating Coverage: Next Generation RegTech (EQS Group)
|
21.01.22
|Anemoi International : Second Price Monitoring Extn (Investegate)