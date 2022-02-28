Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI)

Anemoi International Ltd: TST-Trading Statement



28-Feb-2022 / 08:07 GMT/BST

Anemoi International Ltd

(Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN)

("Anemoi", "AMOI" or the "Company")

Positive Trading Update

Anemoi, the holding company of wholly owned subsidiary id4, an award-winning software company for the financial services industry, announces a trading and operations update.

Duncan Soukup, Chairman, on behalf of the Board of Directors (the "Board"), I am pleased to present the market with the following positive Trading Update:

"Following the Company's recent acquisition of id4, commensurate fund raising and subsequently reported board changes, I am happy to report that the current Board has immediately implemented a revised strategy to accelerate sales growth, which is showing instantaneous positive preliminary results. In the past couple of weeks, id4 has brought on 6 potential new clients, all of which are now testing the id4's KYC/AML solution "ID & Verification (ID&V)". Two of these potential clients have also expressed interest in testing id4's expanded solution "Anti-Money Laundering (AML)".

"Further, at the risk of jinxing the outcome, I am also pleased to announce that on-going contract negotiations with a division of a major Swiss Financial Institution are in final legal review, which should hopefully result in the imminent execution of contracts. I look forward to being able to report the result of these negotiations in the near future."

"Finally, the Board intends to redeploy savings from the departure of senior executives on up to 6 new sales executives to cover 1. Germany, Austria and German speaking Switzerland as well as 2. the UK and Ireland and 3. France & the Benelux."

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Retained Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (UK Market Abuse Regulation).

