Angel Oak Mortgage Turns To Profit In Q4; Stock Up In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (AOMR), a real estate finance company, reported Tuesday that its fourth-quarter net income was $28.6 million or $1.15 per share, compared to last year's loss of $8.80 million or $0.36 per share.

Distributable earnings were negative $6.5 million or $0.26 per share.

Interest income declined to $24.55 million from last year's $28.59 million. Net interest income was $8.24 million, up from last year's $7.41 million.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares were gaining around 3 percent to trade at $10.51.

