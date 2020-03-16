Angelo A. Rose is recognized by Continental Who's Who

VICTOR, N.Y., March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Angelo A. Rose is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Lifetime Achiever in the field of Law as an Attorney at Finger Lakes Legal.

Offering expert services at 121 West Main Street, Finger Lakes Legal is a firm that offers 50 years of combined expertise and services in the following areas: personal injury litigation, criminal defense (supreme, county, town, village and federal), divorce, family and matrimonial law, real estate transactions (private and corporate), corporate and business litigation and formation, estates, wills and trusts, child adoption, criminal record sealing, certificates of relief from civil disabilities, and name change petitions.

In 1994, Mr. Rose was admitted to New York State Bar. He has extensive experience handling criminal and civil litigations, appellate, corporate, real estate, divorce, and adoption matters. In recent years, he has been venerated for acquiring an excess of a million dollars for a young girl who was injured while exiting her school bus.

In addition to Mr. Rose's work as a lawyer, he is a professional musician. He has released two CDs, "Shadows" in 2007 and "Behind This Nonchalance" in 2009. In 2010, he collaborated with Grammy Award winner Neal Cappellino and the Nazareth Children's Choir to release the single "Under the Mango Tree", which benefits children in Haiti who have suffered on account of a catastrophic earthquake. Previously, he spent fifteen years coaching Special Olympics power lifting. He remains affiliated with the organization, as well as the School of the Holy Childhood.



Before embarking on his career, Mr. Rose earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English literature from St. Lawrence University and a Juris Doctorate degree from Capital University Law School.

Contact: Katherine Green , 516-825-5634 pr@continentalwhoswho.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/angelo-a-rose-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301024928.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who