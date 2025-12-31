Anghami Incorporation Registered Shs Aktie

Anghami Incorporation Registered Shs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3DEH6 / ISIN: KYG0369L1014

Anghami Shares Surge 59%

(RTTNews) - Anghami Inc. (ANGH) shares jumped 58.50 percent, rising $1.46 to $3.95 on Wednesday, possibly due to yesterday news after the company reported strong first-half 2025 performance driven by rapid revenue growth, subscriber expansion, and strategic partnerships.

The stock is currently trading at $3.95, up from a previous close of $2.49. Shares opened at $4.08 and have traded between $3.56 and $4.19 during the session on the Nasdaq. Trading volume reached 37,196,309 shares, significantly above the average volume of 31,631 shares.

Anghami reported revenue growth of 97 percent year over year to $48.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, supported by OSN+ integration and higher subscription income. The stock has traded in a 52-week range of $2.25 to $8.40.

