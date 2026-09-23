ANGI Homeservice a Aktie

ANGI Homeservice a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2H48X / ISIN: US00183L1026

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23.09.2026 07:21:56

Angi Names Michael Steib CEO, Succeeding Jeff Kip

(RTTNews) - Angi Inc. (ANGI), a digital home services marketplace, on Wednesday announced the appointment of Michael Steib as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Steib will take over Jeff Kip, who will serve as an advisor to the company for six months to support the transition.

Steib will remain a member of the company's board and oversee the company's strategy and daily management.

Joey Levin will transition from Executive Chairman to Chairman of the Board.

Steib most recently served as President and CEO of TEGNA, which was acquired by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) in March 2026.

Steib said the company plans to use AI to improve its products and sees opportunities to increase profitability in the near term.

Angi closed trading 1.09% higher at $5.54 on the Nasdaq. In the overnight, the stock traded 0.90% lesser at $5.49.

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