|
04.04.2024 13:33:43
AngioDynamics Q3 Loss Sharply Widens; Slashes FY24 Outlook
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, medical devices company AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) slashed its adjusted loss and net sales guidance for the full year 2024, reflecting the recent divestiture of the PICC and Midline businesses and discontinuance of the RadioFrequency ablation and Syntrax businesses.
For fiscal 2024, the company now projects adjusted loss in a range of $0.54 to $0.58 per share on net sales between $270 million and $275 million.
Previously, the company expected adjusted loss in the range of $0.35 to $0.42 per share on net sales between $320 million and $325 million.
On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report a loss of $0.43 per share on net sales of $312.12 million for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
For the third quarter, the company reported a net loss of $190.44 million or $4.73 per share, sharply wider than $9.49 million or $0.24 per share in the prior-year quarter.
Excluding item, adjusted loss for the quarter was $4.73 per share, compared to adjusted loss of $0.35 per share in the year-ago quarter.
Net sales for the quarter decreased to $75.18 million from $80.71 million in the same quarter last year. Pro Forma net sales for the quarter were $65.97 million, compared to $61.09 million last year.
The Street was looking for a loss of $0.13 per share on net sales of $75.73 million for the quarter.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AngioDynamics Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
05.04.24
|Börse New York in Grün: NASDAQ Composite nachmittags mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
05.04.24
|NASDAQ Composite-Handel aktuell: Anleger lassen NASDAQ Composite mittags steigen (finanzen.at)
|
05.04.24
|Freitagshandel in New York: NASDAQ Composite zum Start des Freitagshandels im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
04.04.24
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ Composite legt zu (finanzen.at)
|
04.04.24
|Pluszeichen in New York: So entwickelt sich der NASDAQ Composite am Donnerstagmittag (finanzen.at)
|
04.04.24
|NASDAQ Composite aktuell: NASDAQ Composite beginnt Donnerstagssitzung mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
03.04.24
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier AngioDynamics-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in AngioDynamics von vor 10 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
02.04.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ Composite notiert schlussendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)