AngioDynamics Q4 Profit Matches Estimates; Net Sales Up 13.2%

(RTTNews) - AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) posted a net loss of $6.3 million, or a loss per share of $0.16, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to a net loss of $19.5 million, or a loss per share of $0.51, a year ago. On an adjusted basis, the company reported earnings per share of $0.01, compared to breakeven, last year. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $6.2 million from $4.5 million. On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.01, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales for the fourth quarter were $87.0 million, an increase of 13.2% compared to the prior-year quarter. Analysts on average had estimated $83.25 million in revenue. The company expects fiscal 2023 net sales to be in the range of $342 to $348 million, gross margin to be approximately 52.5% to 54.5% and adjusted earnings per share in the range of $0.01 to $0.06.

