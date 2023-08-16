|
16.08.2023 14:18:11
AngioDynamics Rises In Pre-market Following Approval Of Its AngioVac System For Expanded Use
(RTTNews) - Shares of medical technology firm AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) are rising more than 8% in pre-market on Wednesday after the company said on Tuesday that the FDA granted Breakthrough Device designation for its AngioVac System "for use to include the non-surgical removal of vegetation from the right heart."
Under the Breakthrough Device designation, the company will engage with the FDA to achieve this new indication, AngioDynamics said in a statement.
AngioVac is a vacuum-based device for percutaneous removal of undesirable materials from the intravascular system. The device was approved in 2014.
AngioDynamics shares closed at $8.69, up 3.08% on Tuesday. It has traded in the range of $8.06 - $24.29 in the last 1 year.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!