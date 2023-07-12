|
12.07.2023 14:05:28
AngioDynamics Slips In Pre-market After Wider Q4 Loss, Annual Outlook Below View
(RTTNews) - Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) were trading down nearly six percent on Wednesday morning after the company announced a wider loss for the fourth-quarter and full year 2024 outlook below analysts' view.
ANGO was trading down by 5.94 percent at $9.35 per share in the pre-market trading on the Nasdaq.
For the fourth-quarter, the firm posted a loss of $21.5 million or $0.54 per share, compared with $6.3 million or $0.16 per share in loss a year ago. This includes a goodwill impairment of $14.5 million or $0.37 per share.
For full year 2024, ANGO expects to post adjusted loss per share of $0.28 - $0.34. On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the firm to record loss per share of 0.02. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company projects its full year sales to be in the range of $328 million - $333 million, below the analysts' estimate of $353.62 million.
