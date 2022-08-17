|
17.08.2022 16:30:00
Angi's Turnaround Drags On
On the surface, Angi (NASDAQ: ANGI) delivered strong results in its second-quarter earnings report last Tuesday. The online home-services marketplace, which was formed by the 2017 merger of HomeAdvisor and Angie's List, reported that revenue grew 23% to $515.8 million, its fastest pace since 2018 -- and well ahead of estimates of $496.5 million. On the bottom line, the company reversed an adjusted loss in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) in the quarter a year ago to post an adjusted EBITDA profit of $9.7 million, its first EBITDA gain in three quarters. Yet, in spite of the strong results and other positives in the quarter, including a return to revenue growth in its ads and leads segment, the stock still sunk 15% on the report.The culprit seemed to be weak results in July as revenue growth slowed to just 10%, and growth in its fast-growing services segment -- the pre-priced home services business it launched a few years ago -- came in at just 18% after jumping 107% in the second quarter. The pre-priced services business gives customers an upfront price when they book jobs, while the ads and leads business just connects the homeowner with the service provider. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
