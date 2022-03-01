|
01.03.2022 16:24:05
Anglo American CEO talks future-facing metals strategy
Anglo American (LSE: AAL; US-OTC: NGLOY) is charting a future-facing path forward by strategically positioning its diversified portfolio of mines to service the emerging energy revolution, CEO Mark Cutifani told The Northern Miner’s recent Global Mining Symposium.“We see ourselves as a material solutions company, meaning we look at the world to see what it requires and try to make sure we’re delivering raw materials supporting that global change,” said Cutifani.“Our portfolio is increasingly tilted towards future enabling products, being those that we need to decarbonize energy and transport and meet consumers’ needs – from home appliances, electronics and infrastructure to food and luxury goods. We see a material opportunity for Anglo American to continue to set itself apart in terms of the performance of our diversified business, further enhanced through sector-leading 25% volume growth over the next four years, led by copper and the platinum group metals (PGMs),” said Cutifani.As the supplier of such critical materials, Cutifani considers it the industry’s duty to ensure that in everything it does, it acts responsibly and delivers enduring value for all stakeholders, including the planet. “By integrating technology with a sustainability mindset and our clear ESG commitments – including carbon-neutral operations by 2040 – we are fundamentally changing the nature of mining to position ourselves for a sustainable future,” said Cutifani.In Cutifani’s view, it’s not simply about trying to pick a winner in a commodity. It’s more about ensuring the quality of assets, ensuring the cost structures are right and then doing well with good assets as part of sound business administration.
