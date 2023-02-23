Anglo American FY Profit Drops

(RTTNews) - London-headquartered mining business Anglo American (AAL) reported that its profit attributable to equity shareholders for fiscal year 2022 decreased to $4.5 billion from the prior year's $8.6 billion. Basic earnings per share was $3.72 down from $6.93 in the prior year.

Underlying earnings declined to $6.0 billion from $8.9 billion last year.

Underlying EBITDA was $14.5 billion, a 30% decrease from 2021, reflects inflationary headwinds and higher energy prices combined with lower production volumes which, together, lifted production costs amid dampened prices for many of its products.

Revenue for the year was $35.12 billion down from $41.55 billion in the prior year.

The company said its $0.9 billion final dividend of $0.74 per share is in line with its 40% payout policy.

