Anglo American Platinum Achieves H1 Results In Line With Expectations

(RTTNews) - Anglo American plc (AAUKY.PK, AAL.L) said Anglo American Platinum Limited reported adjusted EBITDA of approximately $730 million for the six months ended 30 June 2023. The corresponding contribution to Anglo American plc underlying EBITDA will be approximately $670 million. Adjustments for corporate cost allocation and other items will be approximately $60 million.

Natascha Viljoen, CEO of Anglo American Platinum, said: "In the first half of 2023, and despite the challenging global macro-economic and operating environment, we have achieved results in line with expectations following the change in guidance, disclosed in 2022."

Anglo American Platinum Limited is a member of the Anglo American plc Group and is a primary producer of platinum group metals. It is listed on the Johannesburg Securities Exchange.

Anglo American plc will report results for the six months ended 30 June 2023 on 27 July 2023.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.