28.07.2022 09:29:31
Anglo American Posts H1 Profit Down On Weak Revenues; Backs FY22 Production View; Stock Up
(RTTNews) - Anglo American Plc (AAUKY.PK, AAL.L) reported Thursday that its first-half profit attributable to equity shareholders declined 29 percent to $3.68 billion from last year's $5.19 billion.
Basic earnings per share were $3.03, down 28 percent from $4.18 last year.
Underlying earnings were $3.8 billion, lower than last year's $5.3 billion. Basic underlying earnings per share were $3.11, compared to $4.30 a year ago.
Underlying EBITDA of $8.7 billion was down 28 percent from the prior year.
Revenue fell 17 percent to $18.11 billion from last year's $21.78 billion.
De Beers' rough diamond production increased 10 percent, but Copper production was 17 percent lower.
Looking ahead, the company said fiscal 2022 rough diamond production guidance is 32-34 million carats (100 percent basis), subject to trading conditions and the extent of further Covid-19 related disruptions.
In London, Anglo American shares were trading at 2,887 pence, up 4.04 percent.
