Anglo American Q3 Copper, Iron Ore Production Down; Backs FY26 View, Lifts Diamonds Outlook

(RTTNews) - Anglo American Plc (AAL.L, AAUKY.PK), a British mining company, reported Tuesday lower third-quarter production in Copper, Premium iron ore and diamonds, while there was growth in Manganese ore, Steelmaking coal and Nickel production. Further, the firm confirmed fiscal 2026 guidance for copper and iron ore production and raised diamonds view.

In the quarter, copper production decreased 5 percent to 175 thousand tonnes from 184 thousand tonnes last year, primarily driven by unprecedented weather events in Chile and processing lower-grade stockpile ore at Collahuasi.

Premium iron ore production fell 4 percent to 13.8 million tonnes from 14.3 million tonnes a year ago, due to the commencement of tie-in work for the first UHDMS module at Kumba, partially offset by higher plant availability at Minas-Rio.

Manganese ore production, however, increased 6 percent to 1.03 million tonnes from 0.97 million tonnes last year, reflecting increased operating levels in Australia and improved productivity and operating improvements in South Africa.

Among exiting businesses, rough diamond production decreased 11 percent year-over-year to 6.8 million carats, primarily due to planned plant maintenance at Orapa and a slowdown at Venetia ahead of the previously announced production pause.

Steelmaking coal production increased 53 percent to 2.9 million tonnes, mainly on the ramp-up of longwall production at Moranbah North.

Nickel production rose 3 percent to 10,400 tonnes, reflecting timing of maintenance at Barro Alto.

For fiscal 2026, the company continues to expect Copper production at 700,000-760,000 tonnes and Premium Iron Ore production at 55-59 million tonnes.

De Beers' Diamonds production guidance has been revised to 25-28 million carats from the previously stated 21-26 million carats, reflecting De Beers assuming full ownership of the Gahcho Kué mine.

The sale of Anglo American's Steelmaking Coal business in Australia to Dhilmar for up to $3.875 billion in cash is on track to complete by the first quarter of 2027.

For the agreed sale of Nickel business, the company continues to work through the European Commission's regulatory approval process.

At De Beers, the company said it continues to work towards a transaction in a challenging market, having taken decisive action to protect cash and preserve value.

Anglo American also said its merger with Teck to form a copper-focused global metals and minerals champion continues to progress, with integration planning at an advanced stage.