Anglo American Sign MoU With Mitsubishi Materials To Collaborate On Responsible Copper Value Chain

(RTTNews) - Anglo American (AAUKY.PK, AAL.L) said it signed a memorandum of understanding with Mitsubishi Materials Corporation to collaborate on the creation of a copper product offering that responds to growing demand for metals with demonstrably strong provenance credentials.

The company noted that the collaboration will focus on driving traceability across copper's fragmented value chain, with the aim of identifying and measuring sustainability indicators that industry stakeholders and end customers deem most relevant and valuable.

By using technology-driven traceability solutions, the two companies will work together to provide such stakeholders with secure access to relevant product provenance information.

The companies will also explore decarbonization opportunities to reduce the overall carbon footprint of the metal provided to customers.