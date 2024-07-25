|
Anglo American Slips To H1 Loss, EBITDA Margin Rises; Cuts Dividend
(RTTNews) - British mining company Anglo American Plc. (AAUKY.PK, AAL.L) reported Thursday that its first-half loss attributable to equity shareholders was $672 million, compared to last year's profit of $1.26 billion.
Basic loss per share was $0.55, compared to profit of $1.04 a year ago.
Basic underlying earnings per share dropped 23 percent to $1.06 from $1.38 last year.
Underlying EBITDA was $4.98 billion, down 3 percent from last year's $5.11 billion. EBITDA margin, however, improved to 33 percent from 31 percent last year.
Revenue declined 8 percent to $14.46 billion from last year's $15.67 billion.
Further, the company said its Board has approved an interim dividend of $0.42 per share, down 24 percent from last year's $0.55 per share.
