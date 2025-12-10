Anglo American, Teck Shareholders Approve Planned Merger Of Equals

(RTTNews) - British miner Anglo American PLC (AAL.L, AAUKY.PK) announced that its planned merger with Teck Resources Limited (TECK, TECK_A.TO, TECK_B.TO) has received the approval from both companies' shareholders.

The completion of the proposed merger of equals to form Anglo Teck Group remains subject to customary conditions including approval under the Investment Canada Act and competition and regulatory approvals in various jurisdictions globally.

Anglo American added that it will continue to work closely with Teck and the regulatory authorities across various jurisdictions during the course of 2026 to obtain the necessary approvals to progress towards completion.

Duncan Wanblad, CEO of Anglo American said, "Today marks a major milestone towards forming Anglo Teck - a global critical minerals champion, headquartered in Canada, and a top five global copper producer. Bringing together the best of both companies, Anglo Teck is set up to deliver outstanding value for shareholders of both companies - in the near term through a unique combination of industrial and other synergies, and in the longer term by applying proven capabilities to exceptional growth optionality, offering investors more than 70% exposure to copper."

It was in early September that the companies announced their agreement to merge as equals to form Anglo Teck Group, in which Anglo American and Teck shareholders will own approximately 62.4% and 37.6%, respectively.