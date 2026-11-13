Anglo American’s Australia exit marks end of an era

Anglo American (LON: AAL) is removing its name from Brisbane’s skyline as the mining giant prepares to hand its Australian steelmaking coal operations to Dhilmar Limited, marking the end of a 27-year chapter for the business.

The company agreed in May to sell its Australian steelmaking coal portfolio for up to $3.9 billion, including $2.3 billion upfront. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027, subject to regulatory approvals.

“Brisbane’s skyline is changing, with our Anglo American sign coming down in preparation for Dhilmar,” Ben Mansour, vice-president of people and corporate relations at Anglo American Australia, said in a LinkedIn post. “It’s a moment to celebrate a remarkable legacy and look forward with optimism.”

More than 100,000 employees and contractors have worked for the Australian business over the past 27 years, including 75,776 since 2009, according to Mansour, who has spent 15 years with the company.

“As the sun sets on Australia – Anglo American, there is still much to look forward to with Anglo American’s next chapter as Anglo Teck, and Dhilmar’s upcoming presence in Australia as we take our business forward under new ownership,” he said.

The transition also brings changes at the top. Anglo American Australia announced on Nov. 4 that CEO Dan van der Westhuizen would depart, with chief financial officer Carleigh Andrews set to succeed him under Dhilmar ownership. The leadership change will take effect when the transaction closes or by Dec. 31, whichever comes first.

Existing executive and mine-site leadership teams are expected to remain in place, providing continuity as Dhilmar assumes control of the Queensland operations.

Corporate transition

The sale forms part of Anglo American’s broader restructuring, which includes its planned combination with Teck Resources (TSX: TECK.A TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) to create Anglo Teck.

For Dhilmar, the acquisition represents an entry into Australia’s steelmaking coal industry through an established mining business with an experienced workforce and operating infrastructure.

The disappearance of Anglo American branding from Brisbane does not necessarily mean the company will abandon every Australian business interest.

The company has recently identified copper-focused exploration activities in Queensland and Western Australia beyond its coal portfolio, raising the possibility that the group could retain a presence in the country after the sale. The company has not clarified which Australian corporate entities or exploration interests, if any, will remain.

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