09.12.2022 08:43:33
Anglo may book write-down on Woodsmith, alerts investors to $2.5bn capital build
ANGLO American said it could write down the carrying value of its Woodsmith project this year, its soil nutrients in northern England on which it also announced it would spend $800m next year.It also alerted investors to a capital build in the organisation of between $2bn to $2.5bn which may relate to infrastructural logjams in South Africa, specifically at Anglo American Platinum (Amplats), its 80% owned listed subsidiary.Commenting in an investor update today, Anglo CFO Stephen Pearce said Woodsmith had taken longer to develop than first anticipated when it bought control in 2019 at a cost of £403m as it sought to improve “the project’s configuration”.“This will extend the development schedule and the capital budget, compared to what was anticipated prior to our ownership, and so potentially impact our carrying value of Woodsmith for accounting purposes at the year-end,” he said.An update regarding the full capital cost of developing Woodsmith through to production is expected to be published early next year following an optimisation study. Woodsmith is to produce polyhalite (also known as Poly4), a fertiliser derived from potash that helps improve crop yields.Pearce said the company was “even more positive” about Woodsmith’s prospects. Analysts have speculated the project could cost about $5.5bn to develop. The $800m capital set aside for 2023 was for “shaft sinking and other critical infrastructure”.The group has targeted production growth of 10% over the next two years primarily driven by an increase in production at Quellaveco, a copper project in Peru that Anglo developed with Mitsubishi for about $5.3bn.Copper is expected to comprise 33% of Anglo’s Ebitda in 2023 – the largest contributor by commodity – compared to 2022.Capital buildAmplats has scheduled an update today which may relate to a further adjustment on production guidance. In September the company cut guidance by up to 700,000 ounces following a delay in the commissioning of its Polokwane smelter rebuild project.Then in November, commenting in a third quarter production report, Amplats said there had been a 40,400 oz build in work-in-progress inventory which the group put down to Eskom related power rationing.Since then, Eskom has announced increased levels of loadshedding. The country is currently rationing 5,000MW daily having cut 6,000MW from the grid several days previously.Anglo is also encountering logistical difficulties at Kumba Iron Ore in which it has a 70% stake. It cut export sales guidance to between 36 to 37 million tons (Mt) from a previous estimate of 38 to 40Mt owing to disruptions at Transnet-managed ports.The post Anglo may book write-down on Woodsmith, alerts investors to $2.5bn capital build appeared first on Miningmx.
