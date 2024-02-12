|
12.02.2024 14:53:02
Anglo may broaden battery minerals business in Finland
ANGLO American Platinum (Amplats) said on Monday it had concluded a business agreement with Finland to “support the country’s battery metals strategy”.It said a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed with Finnish Minerals Group which manages the government’s mining investments. “We look forward to working with Finnish Minerals Group … to explore the wealth of opportunities that our agreement could offer,” said Amplats’ head of projects, Alison Atkinson.Amplats’ 79% shareholder Anglo American is developing the Sakatti project in Finland’s Lapland region. Finland recently approved the project’s environmental assessment study which has potential to produce copper/cobalt, nickel as well as platinum group metals.“Finnish Minerals Group is advancing several greenfield investments further downstream in the battery value chain,” said Amplats.FMG is a 20% shareholder in the €588m Keliber Lithium project which is being developed by controlling shareholder, Sibanye-Stillwater. The project is scoped to supply about 15,000 tons a year of lithium hydroxide which is used in the manufacture of lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles.The South African mining group’s CEO Neal Froneman has said Finland is strategically important because the country is positioning itself to be a raw and semi-finished battery metals supplier to Europe.Finland also has an abundance of hydropower which means its metals stand a better chance of commanding a market premium.If the MoU with Finland leads to new upstream investment, it is a potentially massive shift for Amplats as its production is currently restricted to PGMs in South Africa and Zimbabwe, jurisdictions that carry political and infrastructure risks.The post Amplats deal with Finland may be shift in strategic intention appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SHIFT Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu SHIFT Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|3,40
|-2,86%
|IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
|220,00
|0,00%
|SHIFT Inc.
|165,00
|-0,60%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Inflationsdaten im Blick: US-Börsen tiefrot -- ATX im Minus -- DAX mit Einbußen -- Nikkei letztlich stark
An der Wall Street sind am Dienstag Minuszeichen zu beobachten. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Dienstag schwächer. Der deutsche Leitindex gibt deutlich nach. Während der Handel auf dem chinesischen Festland weiterhin ruht, konnte der Nikkei in Japan am Dienstag anziehen.