14.05.2024 08:36:00
Anglo to cut ties with Amplats, De Beers in historic restructure
ANGLO American today announced a radical restructure – its most far-reaching in decades – in which it would demerge its 79% Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) and sell De Beers, the diamond miner with which it has been associated for over a century.It also proposes the sale of its steelmaking coal assets and the closure or sale of its nickel operations leaving behind a simpler structure consisting of copper, iron ore (including Kumba Iron Ore in South Africa) and its crop nutrient project Woodsmith which it will delay in an effort to improve the balance sheet.Once completed, the group would have less than 1.5x net debt to Ebitda at the bottom of the cycle, maintain its 40% dividend payout policy and reduce costs $1.7bn.“We expect that a radically simpler business will deliver sustainable incremental value creation through a step change in operational performance and cost reduction,” said Duncan Wanblad, CEO of Anglo American in a statement.The restructuring, which probably goes faster and further than Wanblad alluded in February when he announced a strategic review of assets, is intended to rebuff two takeover proposals from Australian miner BHP – the last on May 7 valuing Anglo at £34bn. The post Anglo to unbundle Amplats, sell De Beers in historic restructure appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
