30.08.2022 17:00:50
AngloGold appoints Rio Tinto executive Gillian Doran as new CFO
ANGLOGOLD Ashanti said today it had appointed Gillian Doran as its new CFO and an executive director with effect from January, 2023.Doran is currently CFO of Rio Tinto’s aluminium division. Based in Montreal, the aluminium division generated $12.7bn in revenue last year from 29 assets in Australia, Canada, Brazil, Guinea, Iceland, New Zealand and Oman.An accountant, Doran previously worked for Alcoa in Western Australia and in the manufacturing and construction industry in Ireland during her early career. Doran is “a strong advocate for women in the natural resources industry through her work with the International Women in Resources Mentoring Programme, said AngloGold.AngloGold chairperson Maria Ramos said Doran’s track record “in promoting dignity, respect and inclusion in the workplace, and her commitment to the highest levels of governance, make her a strong addition for AngloGold Ashanti”.Doran replaces former AngloGold CFO Christine Ramon who resigned in February after having served as interim CEO of the company from 2020.The appointment represents the main part of new executive appointments at AngloGold by its CEO Alberto Calderon who joined the company in September last year and who is tasked with a renewal of the company.Said Calderon: “Gillian brings to us deep financial, commercial and strategic experience earned inside a complex global resource business”. Doran’s knowledge of operating environments across many of our operating jurisdictions … make her an excellent fit for this vitally important role”.The post AngloGold appoints Rio Tinto executive Gillian Doran as new CFO appeared first on Miningmx.
