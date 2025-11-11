AngloGold Ashanti Aktie
WKN: 915102 / ISIN: US0351282068
|
11.11.2025 15:29:13
AngloGold Ashanti Plc Announces Advance In Q3 Income
(RTTNews) - AngloGold Ashanti plc (AU) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year
The company's bottom line came in at $669 million, or $1.31 per share. This compares with $223 million, or $0.53 per share, last year.
Excluding items, AngloGold Ashanti plc reported adjusted earnings of $672 million or $1.32 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 62.1% to $2.417 billion from $1.491 billion last year.
AngloGold Ashanti plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $669 Mln. vs. $223 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.31 vs. $0.53 last year. -Revenue: $2.417 Bln vs. $1.491 Bln last year.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. (ADRS)mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.