AngloGold Ashanti Aktie
WKN: 915102 / ISIN: US0351282068
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08.05.2026 13:08:03
AngloGold Ashanti Q1 Net Income Rises
(RTTNews) - AngloGold Ashanti plc (AU, AGD.L, ANG.JO) reported that its first quarter earnings attributable to equity shareholders increased to $1.28 billion from $443 million, prior year. Earnings per ordinary share, in cents, was 251 compared to 88. Headline earnings were $1.29 billion compared to $447 million. Headline earnings per share, in US cents, was 252 compared to 88.
First quarter revenue from product sales were $3.24 billion, up substantially from $1.96 billion, a year ago.
In pre-market trading on NYSE, AngloGold Ashanti shares are up 4.33 percent to $104.50.
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