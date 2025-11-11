AngloGold Ashanti Q3 Profit Surges In Line With Market, Backs FY25 View; Stock Gains

(RTTNews) - AngloGold Ashanti Plc (AGD.L, AU) reported Tuesday significantly higher profit in its third quarter, with strong growth in gold production, sale and price. Further, the company confirmed its annual guidance for fiscal 2025.

In pre-market activity, AngloGold shares were gaining around 2.5 percent to trade at $75.95. On Monday's regular trading, the shares had gained 6.8 percent to close at $74.10.

In the third quarter, profit attributable to equity shareholders surged to $669 million from last year's $223 million.

Earnings per share were $1.32, up from 0.53 a year ago.

Headline earnings were $672 million or $1.32 per share, compared to $236 million or $0.56 per share in the prior year.

The Wall Street analysts on average expected the company to report earnings of $1.32 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Adjusted EBITDA surged 109 percent to $1.56 billion from last year's $746 million.

Gold income climbed to $2.37 billion from $1.47 billion last year.

Group Gold production in the quarter grew 17 percent to 768,000 oz from 657,000 oz last year. The growth reflected the contribution from Sukari and improved performances at key assets, including Obuasi, Kibali, Geita, and Cuiabá. Managed operations' gold production went up 16 percent year-on-year to 682,000oz.

The company sold 764,000 oz gold, higher than prior year's sales of 667,000 oz.

The average gold price received per ounce increased 40 percent to $3,490/oz from $2,486/oz in 2024.

Further, the Board declared an interim dividend of $0.91 per share for the quarter, which includes the minimum quarterly dividend of $63 million or 12.5 US cents. The interm dividend's record date is November 28 and payment date is December 12.

