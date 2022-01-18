Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
18.01.2022 15:40:00
AngloGold closer to production in Nevada with Corvus takeover
South Africa’s AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE: AU) (JSE: ANG) expects to start producing gold in Nevada, US, by 2025 at the latest, as the company officially took over Canada’s Corvus Gold (TSX, NASDAQ: KOR) on Tuesday.The bullion producer said the nearly $370 million acquisition of the Canadian junior opened up a new, precious metals-rich jurisdiction for the company — the Beatty gold district, in south-central Nevada.Corvus held the North Bullfrog, Mother Lode and other exploration assets located in close proximity to, or contiguous with, AngloGold’s exploration assets of Silicon, Transvaal and Rhyolite.AngloGold said the assets combination would help the Beatty district become a Tier-1 asset, a large, long life and low cost deposit that develop into “company making” mines.The company said it plans to develop North Bullfrog first, with production in the next three to four years. Next in line would be Silicon, Merlin (including Lynnda Strip) and Mother Lode. Targets will be considered with strict reference to the company’s capital allocation framework.Corvus, which will now delist from the TSX, announced in 2020 preliminary economic assessments (PEAs) for North Bullfrog and Mother Lode projects as two standalone mines.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu With Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu With Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX klar Minus -- DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbucht am Donnerstag Verluste. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendiert derweil seitwärts. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten dominierten am Donnerstag die positiven Vorzeichen.