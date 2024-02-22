|
22.02.2024
Anglo’s Wanblad says “nothing off the table” in portfolio review
ANGLO American CEO Duncan Wanblad on Thursday unveiled plans for a portfolio review and promised “further actions” to unwind complexity and to tackle uncompetitive assets especially in markets where there had been structural change.“We are in the process of systemically going through all assets to assess their fit in the portfolio,” he said.“Nothing is off the table.”Wanblad was commenting after Anglo reported a 58% decline in 2023’s basic earnings which came in at $2.06/share. The main culprits behind the year-on-year decline were the group’s 79% owned platinum group metals (PGMs) company Anglo American Platinum and its 85% owned De Beers, the diamond miner and marketer.Lower average prices for PGMs and diamonds accounted for most of the $4.55bn decline in Ebitda to $10.5bn for the 12 months ended December.Asked if PGMs and diamonds were especially vulnerable in the portfolio review, Wanblad said markets for both assets had been disrupted – by battery electric vehicles in the PGM sector, and lab-grown diamonds – but he also sought to downplay the structural impact of either challenge.There was “a watching brief” on De Beers, said Wanblad, adding that: “There is a level of uncertainty we can’t deny and we are taking material actions to make it more robust.”De Beers intended to strip out $100m in costs this year as it expected the diamond cycle to demonstrate a ‘U’-shaped recovery with a longer period of bottoming out. Based a second half loss of De Beers booked a $1.6bn impairment.The post Anglo’s Wanblad says “nothing off the table” in portfolio review appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
