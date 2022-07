Angola: TotalEnergies is Rolling out its Multi-Energy Strategy by Launching Three Projects in Oil, Gas and Solar Energy

Download the Press Release (pdf - 186 KB) Paris, July 28, 2022 – As part of the rollout of its multi-energy strategy in Angola, TotalEnergies announces the launch of the Begonia oil field, and Quiluma and Maboqueiro gas fields developments, as well as its first photovoltaic project in the country, with a capacity of 35 MWp and the possibility of adding 45 MWp in a second phase.