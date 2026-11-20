Angola plans to pay about $180 million for a 10% stake in De Beers, implying a $1.8 billion valuation for the diamond giant as African producers seek greater control over the industry.

The proposed investment would bring Angola alongside Botswana, which already owns 15% of De Beers, and Namibia in a potential ownership group. Endiama CEO José Manuel Augusto Ganga Júnior disclosed the amount on Friday according to Reuters, although he did not specify how the stake would be acquired.

The announcement comes as Botswana backs a takeover proposal from the Gareth Penny-led Global Diamond Consortium (GDC), while seeking to double its own holding in De Beers to 30%.

The negotiations could reshape ownership of one of the world’s best-known diamond companies, giving producing nations a larger stake in the business even as weak natural diamond demand and competition from laboratory-grown stones undermine its value.

Ownership questions

Anglo American put De Beers up for sale in 2024 as part of a broader restructuring. The mining group holds 85% of the diamond company, with Botswana owning the remainder.

Botswana President Duma Boko confirmed last week that his government had selected GDC as its preferred buyer for Anglo American’s controlling interest. However, Botswana’s demand for a larger holding could complicate the consortium’s reported $1 billion takeover proposal.

Angola is participating in the proposed acquisition of Anglo American’s stake alongside GDC and other investors, although the precise allocation of shares has not been disclosed.

The $180 million price for Angola’s proposed holding implies an equity valuation of $1.8 billion for all of De Beers, compared with about $1.18 billion implied by a $1 billion purchase of Anglo American’s 85% interest.

Angola is one of the world’s three largest diamond producers. (Image courtesy of Endiama.)



The difference raises questions about whether the proposed investments are being priced on comparable terms, including how debt, financing arrangements and the allocation of ownership among consortium members would affect the final transaction.

African ambitions

Angola and Namibia have previously explored ways to increase their influence over De Beers, including a potential division of ownership among southern African diamond-producing nations.

Ganga Júnior said Angola’s proposed investment remained worthwhile despite the downturn in gem prices. De Beers is also exploring for diamonds in Angola, giving the country a direct commercial interest in the company’s future.

The Endiama chief spoke after the state miner commissioned Angola’s first gold refinery in Luanda. The facility can process 25 kg of gold per day, marking another step in the country’s efforts to expand domestic mineral processing.

(With files from Reuters)

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