Angular 15 arrives with standalone APIs

Angular 15, the latest version of the Google-developed, TypeScript-based web application framework, has just been released. The update features now-stable, "standalone" APIs that allow developers to build applications without using NgModules.Angular 15 was officially unveiled on November 16. The standalone APIs, introduced as a developer preview in Angular 14 in June, let developers bootstrap an application using a single component. They work in HttpClient, Angular Elements, router, and elsewhere. Standalone components are intended to simplify development and serve as an alternative to NgModules, a way of managing dependencies that developers viewed as unnecessarily complex.