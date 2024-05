Angular 18 arrives with server-side rendering improvements

Google has published Angular 18, a major upgrade of Google’s TypeScript-based web app development framework that brings server-side rendering improvements and experimental support for zoneless change detection. The release also moves deferrable views and declarative control flow out of developer preview to a stable stage.Angular 18 was released May 22. It can be accessed from GitHub.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel