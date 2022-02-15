ANGUS Completes Expansion Of Louisiana Site To Include TRIS AMINO™ Hydrochloride Production

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ANGUS Chemical Company ("ANGUS" or "Company"), a leading global manufacturer and marketer of specialty chemicals for Life Sciences and Industrial markets, today announced the expansion of its Sterlington, Louisiana manufacturing facility to include commercial production of TRIS AMINO™ Hydrochloride (HCl) products.

TRIS AMINO HCl is widely used as a diagnostic reagent and as a downstream processing buffer in the purification of commercial biopharmaceuticals. When combined with TRIS AMINO™ buffer grades in a 3:1 molar ratio, it functions effectively as a physiological buffer with pH between 7.3–7.5, making it ideal for a variety of biotechnology applications.

"As global demand for high-purity buffers and biochemicals continues to rapidly expand with the growth in the biopharmaceutical and diagnostics markets, manufacturers are increasingly challenged to secure a sustainable supply of the essential chemistries needed for their processes and end products," said Laura Kaepplinger, Global Segment Leader for ANGUS Life Sciences. "As the world's largest and only fully integrated manufacturer of TRIS AMINO tromethamine buffers, ANGUS is uniquely positioned to provide 100% traceability and the most secure, sustainable supply of TRIS AMINO HCl products on the market today."

TRIS AMINO HCl products are produced by ANGUS in its Sterlington facility under the Company's single Global Quality Management System, which includes ISO 9001:2015 certified in-process monitoring and facility control systems. In addition, ANGUS operates a dedicated Life Sciences warehouse, Quality Control laboratory, and filling and packaging center in Sterlington that supports customer qualification through comprehensive in-house testing using validated analytical methods.

"ANGUS is committed to investing in our world-class facilities, processes and systems to meet the demanding quality and compliance standards of the Life Sciences markets we serve," said ANGUS President and CEO David Neuberger. "With an eye on evolving market needs, we have expanded capacity over the years to include multicompendial cGMP grades of TRIS AMINO buffers, as well as a second TRIS AMINO manufacturing location in Ibbenbüren, Germany. Today, with the expansion into commercial production of TRIS AMINO HCl products, ANGUS is well-positioned to ensure supply chain security and continuity for our critical chemistries."

Multi-batch samples of ANGUS-manufactured TRIS AMINO HCl and TRIS AMINO HCl Biologics Plus products are now available for customer qualification. For additional information or to order a sample, visit angus.com/contact, or contact an ANGUS Life Sciences representative at info@angus.com.

ABOUT ANGUS

ANGUS is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of specialty ingredients for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, consumer and industrial applications. The Company innovates through its unique nitroalkane chemistries, including its flagship AMP™ (aminomethyl propanol) multifunctional additives and TRIS AMINO™ (tromethamine) buffers, which are produced at fully integrated, ISO 9001-certified manufacturing facilities in the United States and Germany. ANGUS serves its global customers through six regional Customer Application Centers located in Chicago, Illinois; Paris, France; São Paulo, Brazil; Singapore; Shanghai, China; and Mumbai, India. The Company is headquartered in Buffalo Grove, Illinois. For more information, visit angus.com.

