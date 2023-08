Anheuser-Busch InBev: Do Signs of a Recovery Make the Stock a Buy?

Global beer giant Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD) has had a rough summer. Some customers began boycotting Bud Light after an ill-received marketing campaign in April. The stock is down 15% from its highs in the spring.The boycott was enough to tank the company's North American sales to retailers by 14% year-over-year in the second quarter. However, recent channel research shows customers' ill will toward Bud Light may have peaked and begun recovering.It's a great time to revisit the stock and determine whether investors should buy it as sentiment improves. Here is what you need to know.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel