Anheuser-Busch InBev Aktie
WKN DE: A0N916 / ISIN: US03524A1088
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21.08.2026 07:25:04
Anheuser-Busch Invests $13 Mln In Baldwinsville Brewery
(RTTNews) - Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD), a brewer and manufacturer, on Thursday announced a $13 million investment in its Baldwinsville, New York brewery.
The investment will expand Michelob ULTRA and Cutwater production, upgrade can and bottle lines, and strengthen local manufacturing skills training.
The investment is part of its $600 million Brewing Futures initiative for U.S. operations during 2025 and 2026.
The company said the project will support manufacturing jobs, strengthen the local workforce and meet growing consumer demand.
The company said it will also open a technical skills training center at the brewery, one of 15 being established nationwide.
The center will provide mechanical, electrical, digital and operational training, building on the existing Maintenance Technician Development Program.
The company has invested more than $100 million in the Baldwinsville brewery since 2021.
On Thursday, Anheuser-Busch closed trading 0.27% lesser at $77.92 on the New York Stock Exchange.
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