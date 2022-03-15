|
15.03.2022 12:22:35
ANI Pharma Q4 Adj. Profit Declines
(RTTNews) - ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) reported fourth quarter adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.54, compared to $0.80, a year ago. On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.74, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA was $16.2 million compared to $17.2 million.
Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $24.1 million as compared to a net loss of $3.6 million, prior year. Loss per share was $1.72, compared to a loss per share of $0.30.
Net revenues were $60.9 million compared to $57.3 million, a year ago. Analysts on average had estimated $56.3 million in revenue.
Net revenues for generic pharmaceutical products were $41.6 million during the three months ended December 31, 2021, an increase of 8% compared to $38.7 million for the same period in 2020. Net revenues for branded pharmaceutical products were $14.7 million during the three months ended December 31, 2021, a decrease of 7% compared to $15.8 million for the same period in 2020.
Cash and cash equivalents were $100.3 million, net accounts receivable was $128.5 million, and face value of debt was $300.0 million as of December 31, 2021.
For fiscal 2022, total company ex-Purified Cortrophin Gel measures, net revenues are projected to be between $260.0 million and $275.0 million, representing approximately 20% to 27% growth as compared to 2021. Adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA is estimated between $70.0 million and $75.0 million, representing 8% to 16% growth as compared to 2021.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Biosante Pharmaceuticals Incmehr Nachrichten
|
31.10.21
|Ausblick: Biosante Pharmaceuticals informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
04.08.21
|Ausblick: Biosante Pharmaceuticals legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
23.07.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Biosante Pharmaceuticals präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
05.05.21
|Ausblick: Biosante Pharmaceuticals präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
07.03.21
|Ausblick: Biosante Pharmaceuticals präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
22.02.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Biosante Pharmaceuticals präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
05.08.20
|Ausblick: Biosante Pharmaceuticals zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
07.05.20
|Ausblick: Biosante Pharmaceuticals legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)