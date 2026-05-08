Biosante Pharmaceuticals Aktie

Biosante Pharmaceuticals für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1W15D / ISIN: US00182C1036

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08.05.2026 13:31:43

ANI Pharmaceuticals Boosts FY26 Outlook; Stock Up 7.2% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Friday, biopharmaceutical company ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) raised its adjusted earnings and net revenue guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in the range of $9.19 to $9.69 per share on net revenues between $1.080 billion and $1.140 billion.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $8.83 to $9.34 per share on net revenues between $1.055 billion and $1.115 billion.

Effective on May 8, 2026, ANIs board of directors authorized a new share repurchase program to repurchase up to $100.0 million in common stock through May 2029.

In Friday's pre-market trading, ANIP is trading on the Nasdaq at $89.94, up $6.03 or 7.19 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

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Biosante Pharmaceuticals Inc 70,00 -1,41% Biosante Pharmaceuticals Inc

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