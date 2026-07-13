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WKN DE: A0ES5S / ISIN: AU000000RNC6
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13.07.2026 02:20:17
ANI Pharmaceuticals' CFO Sold $285,000 in Stock After a 32% Run
Stephen P. Carey, SVP & CFO of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP), executed a sale of 3,313 shares of common stock on July 2, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($86.00); post-transaction value based on July 2, 2026 market close ($86.03).ANI Pharmaceuticals is a mid-cap biopharmaceutical manufacturer with $923.7 million in TTM revenue and a market capitalization of $2.0 billion, demonstrating strong operational profitability with $89.7 million in net income. The company's competitive positioning derives from its diversified product portfolio spanning both branded specialty pharmaceuticals and generic formulations, combined with integrated manufacturing infrastructure that supports margins and supply reliability. With 970 employees and a 31.91% one-year share price appreciation, ANI has established itself as a meaningful participant in the specialty and generic pharmaceutical manufacturing sector.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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