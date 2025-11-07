Biosante Pharmaceuticals Aktie

Biosante Pharmaceuticals für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1W15D / ISIN: US00182C1036

07.11.2025 14:13:16

ANI Pharmaceuticals Posts Q3 Net Profit As Rare Disease Brands Revenue Surges; Lifts Annual Outlook

(RTTNews) - ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) on Friday registered a net profit for the third quarter, supported by increased revenue from rare disease and brands business. In addition, the company has revised up its annual outlook.

For the three-month period to September 30, the drug maker posted a net income of $26.273 million, or $1.13 per share, compared with a net loss of $24.572 million, or $1.27 per share, in the same period last year.

Excluding items, earnings were $41.991 million, or $2.04 per share, higher than $26.492 million, or $1.34 per share, a year ago.

Operating profit stood at $36.240 million as against the prior year's loss of $20.519 million. Revenue was $227.813 million, higher than $148.332 million a year ago. Revenue from Rare disease and brands surged to $129.125 million from last year's $65.621 million.                

For fiscal 2025, ANI Pharmaceuticals now expects adjusted income of $7.37 to $7.64 per share, higher than the earlier guidance of $6.98 to $7.35 per share.

The drug maker now anticipates revenue of $854 million to $873 million against the prior expectation of $818 million to $843 million.

For fiscal 2024, the company had posted adjusted profit of $5.20 per share on revenue of $614 million.

Nachrichten zu Biosante Pharmaceuticals Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Biosante Pharmaceuticals Incmehr Analysen

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Biosante Pharmaceuticals Inc 77,00 -0,65% Biosante Pharmaceuticals Inc

