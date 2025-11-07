Biosante Pharmaceuticals Aktie
WKN DE: A1W15D / ISIN: US00182C1036
|
07.11.2025 14:13:16
ANI Pharmaceuticals Posts Q3 Net Profit As Rare Disease Brands Revenue Surges; Lifts Annual Outlook
(RTTNews) - ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) on Friday registered a net profit for the third quarter, supported by increased revenue from rare disease and brands business. In addition, the company has revised up its annual outlook.
For the three-month period to September 30, the drug maker posted a net income of $26.273 million, or $1.13 per share, compared with a net loss of $24.572 million, or $1.27 per share, in the same period last year.
Excluding items, earnings were $41.991 million, or $2.04 per share, higher than $26.492 million, or $1.34 per share, a year ago.
Operating profit stood at $36.240 million as against the prior year's loss of $20.519 million. Revenue was $227.813 million, higher than $148.332 million a year ago. Revenue from Rare disease and brands surged to $129.125 million from last year's $65.621 million.
For fiscal 2025, ANI Pharmaceuticals now expects adjusted income of $7.37 to $7.64 per share, higher than the earlier guidance of $6.98 to $7.35 per share.
The drug maker now anticipates revenue of $854 million to $873 million against the prior expectation of $818 million to $843 million.
For fiscal 2024, the company had posted adjusted profit of $5.20 per share on revenue of $614 million.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Biosante Pharmaceuticals Incmehr Nachrichten
|
06.11.25
|Ausblick: Biosante Pharmaceuticals zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
07.08.25
|Ausblick: Biosante Pharmaceuticals veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
08.05.25
|Ausblick: Biosante Pharmaceuticals zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Biosante Pharmaceuticals Incmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Biosante Pharmaceuticals Inc
|77,00
|-0,65%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließlich schwächer -- Wall Street schlussendlich im uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Freitag zurück, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt sich abwärts bewegte. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenende nach unten.