Ania Scott Expands Caring Transitions into Wallingford with New Franchise

WALLINGFORD, Conn., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With a background in healthcare and a passion for service, Ania Scott is pleased to announce the launch of her new senior-focused relocation and estate-clearing company, Caring Transitions of Wallingford.

Caring Transitions' specially-trained professionals handle decluttering, organizing, packing, moving, resettling, in-home estate sales and online auctions, home clean-outs, estate clearing and preparing homes for market. Caring Transitions of Wallingford serves Wallingford, North Branford, Branford, Northford, Guilford, North Haven, East Haven, New Haven and the surrounding areas.

"Moving a house is one thing, but moving a home is a different ball of wax and it takes a team of specially-trained, compassionate and sensitive professionals to do it right. Caring Transitions, as a national franchise, has built a system that has helped thousands of clients across the country and I'm excited to bring that level of service and care to my community," Ania said.

Caring Transitions' services are perfect for managing the many aspects of a senior move, including assisting with the process of downsizing to provide a safer living situation, as well as for busy families and people clearing out the home of a loved one who has moved into assisted care or passed away. All of Caring Transitions' services are customizable, so clients choose the solution that best fits their needs.

Ania, who is a Certified Senior Relocation and Transitions Specialist, has a background in healthcare – she grew up around the healthcare industry and started her career as a pharmacy technician. She then worked as a medical assistant, a coding technician and a clinical coordinator before becoming a practice manager.

"I love that, as a practice manager, I get to help people, solve problems and create solutions, but I was ready to do that kind of work while owning a business of my own. I had been looking at opportunities for probably five years but nothing spoke to me until I found Caring Transitions," Ania Scott. "When I think back through my career, there are so many times when I could have referred my patients to Caring Transitions. The unique services we provide – coupled with our customizable solutions – enable our clients to take control of what can feel like a turbulent situation and work with us to meet their individual goals."

Caring Transitions of Wallingford is bonded and insured and all employees are background checked. For additional information, call 475-221-0033, email AScott@CaringTransitions.com or visit https://www.caringtransitionswallingford.com/.

