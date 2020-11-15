Animal Ortho Care Releases Two New Dog Support Products

ARDEN HILLS, Minn., Nov. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Animal Ortho Care (AOC) has launched two new products, a shoulder support and a body lift for dogs. These products will be added to AOC's current EMbrace line of orthopedic soft supports.

The online pet retailer's EMbrace line includes a carpal, knee, hock and paw support. "We've had requests from customers to create a shoulder support, since many larger breeds are prone to conditions like shoulder dysplasia. The EMbrace Shoulder Support can be used for shoulder ligament sprains, dislocations, dysplasia, medial shoulder instability and post-surgical recovery. This support is beneficial for joint laxity, because it helps to limit motion," said Aneeta Boor Boor VP of Marketing & Advertising.

While the shoulder support is worn regularly, the EMbrace lift is used to assist dogs that are unable to traverse obstacles such as getting into a car or climbing tall stairways.

"The EMbrace Lift is built with a soft neoprene material and has rigid stays along the sides to keep the dog's spine aligned during the lifting process. For dogs that are paralyzed or need assistance to be lifted into a vehicle, the EMbrace Lift allows for a safe and secure way to carry a pet without the risk of injuring the dog's spine and the owner's back," shared Rachel Ankeny, VP of Marketing Communications & Product Development.

The EMbrace Shoulder Support retails for $170, while the EMbrace Lift starts at $150. Both products come in 3 sizes: small, medium, and large. "Our EMbrace support line, including our shoulder support can be used in conjunction with other treatment options such as our own pain relieving technology, the EMpower device," added Ankeny.

ANIMAL ORTHO CARE

Animal Ortho Care (AOC) is an innovative veterinary medical company specializing in bracing and pain management. The company is dedicated to improving the quality of life for animals. Since the company was founded in 2005, AOC has helped treat over 25,000 animals. In addition, the company is focused on developing technologically advanced veterinary products which have an immediate impact in the veterinary medical field and animal rehabilitation. To learn more, visit: www.aocpet.com

CONTACT: Aneeta Boor Boor, ababulal@caeruscorp.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/animal-ortho-care-releases-two-new-dog-support-products-301173162.html

SOURCE Animal Ortho Care