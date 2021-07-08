Animoca Brands, CoinMarketCap, and Others Join Huobi Eco Chain as Validators

LONDON, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Eco Chain (HECO), a decentralized, EVM-compatible public chain, today announced several leading blockchain projects have been elected to contribute to the HECO mainnet as validator nodes. The new HECO ecosystem partners include global blockchain brands like Animoca Brand and CoinMarketCap, as well as top decentralized finance (DeFi) projects like Lightnet and MDEX. Together, these teams will work in collaboration with HECO to maintain validating nodes, which will help provide users with a high-performance and efficient large-scale commercial blockchain infrastructure.

In order to improve the stability and decentralization and ensure HECO is an efficient and energy-saving blockchain, the chain launched a node election campaign in May 2021. Nodes, which are essentially electronic devices that run software, are distributed across a network and perform a variety of tasks, including communicating and transferring information about transactions and new blocks. On HECO, major nodes are eligible to make operational decisions for platform management, and both major nodes and backup nodes are rewarded with on-chain transaction fees.

All elected nodes have been carefully evaluated and selected, having passed Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures and submitted a 5,000-Huobi Token (HT) staking deposit.

In total, 11 validating nodes were elected by the community. Several notable validators to join the HECO ecosystem include:

Animoca Brands. A leader in digital entertainment, blockchain, gamification, and artificial intelligence, Animoca Brands develops and publishes original games including The Sandbox, Crazy Kings, and Crazy Defense Heroes, as well as products utilizing popular intellectual properties including Formula 1®, Marvel, WWE, and Doraemon.

CoinMarketCap. One of the most well-known blockchain brands in the world, CoinMarketCap is the world's most-referenced price-tracking website for crypto assets and is valued at more than $1 billion .

Lightnet. A fintech company based in Thailand , Lightnet provides liquidity aggregation and settlement services to 100+ financial institutions, including Visa, MoneyGram, Swiss Bank SEBA, and SCB.

Allnodes. A hosted provider platform, Allnodes supports more than 8,000 nodes across 23 blockchain networks (including Dash, NEM, Avalanche, and Crypto.com) and manages nearly $1 billion in assets.

Coin98. An early supporter of HECO, Coin98 is a non-Custodial, multi-chain wallet and DeFi gateway divided into three sections: Coin98 Ventures, Coin98 Labs and Coin98 Network.

MDEX. A decentralized AMM exchange (DEX) that saw more than $2.8 billion in total lock-up volume less than 5 months after its launch, MDEX supports a liquidity and transaction dual mining mechanism.

CoinWind. A DEFI intelligent mining financial platform, CoinWind automatically matches pledged currencies through contracts and uses a hedging strategy of volatile loss to maximize users' profits and effectively solve users' risk problems, such as low single-currency mining income and large volatile losses of LP mining.

"Nodes play an important role in the long-term success of a network, so we were happy to receive inquiries from more than 300 projects interested in serving as nodes on HECO," said Leo Su, head of HECO. "As we continue to focus on the decentralization and globalization of the HECO chain, we look forward to welcoming contributions from more top-tier organizations and individuals."

The new validators join HECO at a crucial time for Huobi's Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible chain, which relies on the Hybrid Proof of Stake (HPOS) consensus mechanism. Since the chain's mainnet launch in December 2020, more than 200 projects have deployed on HECO with $6.037 billion in total value locked (TVL). The new validators will ensure the network remains stable and decentralized as HECO continues to scale globally.

To apply to serve as a node on HECO, visit https://www.hecochain.com/en-us/node for more information.

About HECO

HECO is an EVM-compatible public chain that provides blockchain developers with an efficient and low-cost on-chain environment for decentralized applications (dApps), smart contracts, and digital assets. To date, HECO has recorded approximately 10.2 million total addresses with 415 million transactions made on the platform.

